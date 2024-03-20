Nikita Mazepin was added to the list of people sanctioned by the 27-nation bloc two years ago, in the wake of Russia's invasion, because of his father's connections to the Kremlin. He subsequently lost his F1 seat with Haas

Nikita Mazepin (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article EU general court says former F1 driver Nikita Mazepin should be removed from sanctions list x 00:00

The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday said ex-Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin should be removed from the EU list of persons subjected to restrictive measures for their role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Mazepin was added to the list of people sanctioned by the 27-nation bloc two years ago, in the wake of Russia's invasion, because of his father's connections to the Kremlin. He subsequently lost his F1 seat with Haas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "MS Dhoni understood a long time ago that cricket is an integral part of his life": Zaheer Khan

The EU has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine. The measures have targeted the energy sector, banks, the world's biggest diamond mining company, businesses and markets, and made Russian officials subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

Among the individuals targeted are Mazepin and his father Dmitry, the owner and chief executive of the mineral fertilizer company Uralchem.

Nikita Mazepin claimed the EU made an error of assessment when he was sanctioned. The court ruled in his favor, saying in a statement the family connection with his father, Russian businessperson Dmitry Mazepin, is not sufficient for him to be regarded as being linked to his father by common interests and, therefore, for him to be maintained on those lists.

Two years ago, the EU said Dmitry Mazepin was a member Putin's closest circle, and Nikita was a natural person to add to the list because of his connections to his father.

Mazepin's contract with Formula One team Haas was terminated by the American-owned team following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Mazepin said he was shocked at losing his Formula One ride and that he would create a foundation to help athletes excluded from competition as a result of Russia's war.

At the time, Haas F1 also terminated its contract with sponsor Uralkali. After the war started, motorsport's governing body FIA banned Russia from all international events but allowed individual drivers as neutrals without their national symbols, flags, colors and anthems.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!