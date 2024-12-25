'Everything just felt right': How a random flight encounter with Venkata Datta Sai led PV Sindhu to marriage

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 December,2024 03:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sindhu, the most accomplished Indian shuttler in history, clinched a silver medal at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games

PV Sindhu with husband Venkata Datta Sai (Pic: @pvsindhu1/X)

PV Sindhu, India's Olympic icon with two medals to her name, married Venkata Datta Sai, an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies in Hyderabad, on December 22 in an intimate ceremony.


Sindhu, the most accomplished Indian shuttler in history, clinched a silver medal at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games. Two days after the wedding, she shared her first reaction on social media, posting a series of photos from the occasion along with a heart emoji.


According to Vogue India, their love story began with a chance meeting on a flight in October 2022.


"Everything changed when we reconnected on a flight," Sindhu recalled. "That journey brought us closer, and it felt like the stars aligned. It was almost like love at first sight, and from that moment on, everything just felt right."

Sindhu also explained the significance of their engagement, describing it as an intimate occasion. "Our engagement was a deeply intimate affair, attended only by those closest to us,” she shared. "It wasn't about grandeur, but about celebrating this milestone with the people who truly matter. The moment was emotional, meaningful, and something we will cherish forever."

Reflecting on the wedding preparations, the champion badminton player detailed how she and Sai worked together to bring their vision to life. "Planning our wedding was a beautiful yet challenging journey," Sindhu recalled.

"Despite my demanding schedule as a professional athlete, I had a clear vision of what I wanted for our big day and planned every detail meticulously. Datta, on the other hand, made sure my dreams came to life by managing the execution seamlessly. Together, we ran a tight ship and ensured that every aspect of the wedding reflected our story and personalities."

