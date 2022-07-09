F1: Max Verstappen takes pole; Lewis Hamilton, George Russell crash

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in the Top 10 shoot-out. Verstappen is joined on the front row of Saturday’s 100km sprint by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race in Friday qualifying which proved a double disaster for Mercedes.

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in the Top 10 shoot-out. Verstappen is joined on the front row of Saturday’s 100km sprint by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

