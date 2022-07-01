Breaking News
F1: Nelson Piquet suspended from British Racing Drivers’ Club

Updated on: 01 July,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  London
The BRDC, a non-profit organisation, which owns the Silverstone circuit that hosts this weekend’s British Grand Prix, said in a statement that Piquet’s language was inappropriate and unacceptable

Nelson Piquet was on Thursday suspended as an honorary member of the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) for his use of racist language towards Lewis Hamilton in a Brazilian podcast last year. 

The BRDC, a non-profit organisation, which owns the Silverstone circuit that hosts this weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix, said in a statement that Piquet’s language was inappropriate and unacceptable.




“The BRDC board of directors has noted that, in a Brazilian podcast last November, Nelson Piquet Senior, an honorary member of the BRDC, described Lewis Hamilton using a racially offensive expression in Portuguese,” said the statement.

