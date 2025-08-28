Three-time world champion Max Verstappen returns to his home Grand Prix under unfamiliar pressure. Last year’s race at Zandvoort proved disastrous, a spin in a rain-hit practice session, a missed pole position, and a lacklustre race left him well off the podium and visibly frustrated

After nearly a month-long summer hiatus, Formula One roars back to life this weekend at the picturesque seaside circuit of Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. With 10 races remaining in the season, the world championship battle is heating up, particularly within the McLaren garage, as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are separated by just nine points. Here are five major talking points ahead of Sunday’s race.

Verstappen faces pressure at home

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen returns to his home Grand Prix under unfamiliar pressure. Last year’s race at Zandvoort proved disastrous, a spin in a rain-hit practice session, a missed pole position, and a lacklustre race left him well off the podium and visibly frustrated. The Dutchman will be eager to bounce back in front of his passionate home supporters, who will once again flood the stands in a sea of orange. But with Red Bull not as dominant as in recent seasons, Verstappen will need to deliver something special to contend for the win.

Hamilton’s future in the spotlight

Lewis Hamilton, now racing in Ferrari red, endured a difficult outing in Hungary before the break, describing himself as 'completely useless' and even hinting that Ferrari should consider replacing him. At 40, and with the weight of expectation following his high-profile switch from Mercedes, questions have begun to emerge about whether the seven-time champion is nearing the end of his career. Supporters will hope the break has offered a reset for the veteran driver, who still has the backing of team principal Fred Vasseur.

McLaren’s 'Papaya Rules' under scrutiny

McLaren arrives in the Netherlands as the team to beat, following a dominant run so far this season. Norris, who triumphed at Zandvoort in 2024, and teammate Piastri have been given freedom to race under what the team calls 'papaya rules', essentially, race hard but don’t collide. However, their clash in Canada earlier this year raised eyebrows, and as the title race intensifies, speculation is growing over whether McLaren will intervene to back one driver. Despite repairing their relationship quickly after Canada, history suggests internal rivalries can escalate quickly in a title fight. Sunday may offer a clearer picture of who holds the upper hand.

Season speculation

As always, the return of racing brings a fresh wave of speculation regarding next season’s driver lineup. While several teams are maintaining stability ahead of major 2026 regulation changes, questions remain, particularly around George Russell, whose Mercedes contract expires this year. Though the Briton insists an extension is inevitable, his future remains a hot topic in the paddock.

Unpredictable Zandvoort awaits

Zandvoort’s scenic dunes and proximity to the North Sea make it a fan favourite, but the circuit is also known for volatile weather. Last year’s torrential rain caused chaos, including a major crash for Logan Sargeant. Forecasts again predict rain across the weekend, potentially favouring Verstappen, a proven master in wet conditions. With only one more Dutch Grand Prix scheduled after this year, fans are expected to soak in every moment, rain or shine.