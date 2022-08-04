Fans back family man Nick Kyrgios

The Wimbledon finalist has been part of all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, but instead of his fans being disappointed at his absence, they are proud of his decision

Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios may come across as an arrogant guy on court, but he’s every bit a loving and caring family man. And his fans love him for it. On Wednesday, Kyrgios announced on social media that he will not playing in the Laver Cup, a popular team event, this September, as he wants to spend more time with his family. His mum, Norlaila, is ill and Kyrgios is keen to be by her side. “No Laver Cup for me this year. Gotta have that home time with my family and [my] beautiful girlfriend,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.



The Wimbledon finalist has been part of all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, but instead of his fans being disappointed at his absence, they are proud of his decision. “We respect this [decision]. The Tour takes him away from Australia for too long,” wrote one fan. “Would have loved to see you at Laver Cup, but totally understand that you need time with family,” wrote another.