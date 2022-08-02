Breaking News
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
https://www.mid-day.com/news/world-news/article/al-qaeda-leader-ayman-al-zawahiri-killed-in-cia-drone-strike-in-afghanistan-23238960
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023

Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023

Updated on: 02 August,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

The double world champion will replace Sebastian Vettel, a four-time champion, who last week announced his retirement from F1 at the end of the season

Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023

Fernando Alonso. Pic/AFP


Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will leave the Alpine team to join Aston Martin on a multi-year contract in 2023, the British team announced on Monday. 

The double world champion will replace Sebastian Vettel, a four-time champion, who last week announced his retirement from F1 at the end of the season.

Also Read:  CWG 2022 Judo: Shushila in 48kg final, Vijay to play for bronze


“The whole company is excited to bring Fernando’s experience and brilliant pace and racecraft to the team,” Aston Martin said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sebastian Vettel formula one sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK