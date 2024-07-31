Ferrari’s Sainz agrees on 2-year deal with Williams

“Carlos will race alongside Alex Albon for Williams Racing for 2025 and into the new F1 regulations era as the formidable pairing look to spearhead the team’s mission to return to the front of the grid,” the team said in a statement on Monday

Carlos Sainz. Pic/AFP

