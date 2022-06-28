Breaking News
Kurla building collapse: At least 14 dead, four including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital
Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Mukesh Ambani resigns from Jio, son Akash made chairman
Amid Maharashtra political crisis, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea; 4 rescued
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Former Olympic hockey team player Varinder Singh passes away

Former Olympic hockey team player Varinder Singh passes away

Updated on: 28 June,2022 12:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 75-year-old won a bronze medal winner at the 1972 Olympics and is also a recipient of the Dhyan Chand Award which he received in 2007

Former Olympic hockey team player Varinder Singh passes away

This picture has been used for representational purpose


Varinder Singh, a part of India's hockey team in the 1972 and 1976 Olympics, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Jalandhar.

The 75-year-old won a bronze medal winner at the 1972 Olympics and is also a recipient of the Dhyan Chand Award which he received in 2007.




He had also won the gold medal with the Indian team at the 1975 Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. This remains the nation's only triumph in the hockey World Cup. It was made even sweeter by the fact that India defeated arch rivals Pakistan 2-1 to take home the silverware.


Also Read: Hockey: We can finish on podium in global events, says Indian captain Savita Punia

Varinder Singh had also won silver medals in the 1974 and 1978 Asian games. His funeral is likely to take place on Tuesday, June 28th. 

(With inputs from IANS)

hockey sports news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK