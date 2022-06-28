Former Olympic hockey team player Varinder Singh passes away

The 75-year-old won a bronze medal winner at the 1972 Olympics and is also a recipient of the Dhyan Chand Award which he received in 2007

Varinder Singh, a part of India's hockey team in the 1972 and 1976 Olympics, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Jalandhar.

The 75-year-old won a bronze medal winner at the 1972 Olympics and is also a recipient of the Dhyan Chand Award which he received in 2007.

He had also won the gold medal with the Indian team at the 1975 Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. This remains the nation's only triumph in the hockey World Cup. It was made even sweeter by the fact that India defeated arch rivals Pakistan 2-1 to take home the silverware.

Varinder Singh had also won silver medals in the 1974 and 1978 Asian games. His funeral is likely to take place on Tuesday, June 28th.

(With inputs from IANS)