Fuge misses maiden World Cup medal, Jyothi bows out

Rising star Prathamesh Fuge pushed defending champion Mathias Fullerton in the men’s compound semi-final at the Archery World Cup Final before missing out on a medal after losing a tense shoot-off.

The match was deadlocked 150 all, forcing a nail-biting shoot-off to decide the winner. The shoot-off resulted in another 10-all tie, but the Danish archer edged out the Indian by mere millimetres, with his arrow landing closer to the centre. A win would have confirmed a maiden medal for Fuge who was then left to fight the bronze playoff and lost to world champion Mike Schloesser 146-150.

Like last year, multiple World Cup medalist Jyothi Surekha Vennam’s campaign ended in the quarters, going down to Meeri-Marita Paas of Estonia 145-147. Deepika Kumari and Dhiraj Bommadevara will lead India’s campaign in the recurve categories later on Sunday.

