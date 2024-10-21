Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Fuge misses maiden World Cup medal Jyothi bows out

Fuge misses maiden World Cup medal, Jyothi bows out

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mexico
PTI |

Top

A win would have confirmed a maiden medal for Fuge who was then left to fight the bronze playoff and lost to world champion Mike Schloesser 146-150

Fuge misses maiden World Cup medal, Jyothi bows out

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Fuge misses maiden World Cup medal, Jyothi bows out
x
00:00

Rising star Prathamesh Fuge pushed defending champion Mathias Fullerton in the men’s compound semi-final at the Archery World Cup Final before missing out on a medal after losing a tense shoot-off.


The match was deadlocked 150 all, forcing a nail-biting shoot-off to decide the winner. The shoot-off resulted in another 10-all tie, but the Danish archer edged out the Indian by mere millimetres, with his arrow landing closer to the centre. A win would have confirmed a maiden medal for Fuge who was then left to fight the bronze playoff and lost to world champion Mike Schloesser 146-150. 


Also Read: Maharashtra's Vaishnavi Pawar leads India to silver in Archery Championship


Like last year, multiple World Cup medalist Jyothi Surekha Vennam’s campaign ended in the quarters, going down to Meeri-Marita Paas of Estonia 145-147. Deepika Kumari and Dhiraj Bommadevara will lead India’s campaign in the recurve categories later on Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news sports Sports Update International Sports News Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK