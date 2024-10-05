The Indian team found themselves in a similar situation after they fought back from a 2-4 deficit to force a shoot-off for the gold medal

Rising Maharashtra archer Vaishnavi Pawar, supported by Punit Balan Group, impressed with her brilliant performance as the Indian team clinched the silver medal in the recurve U-18 women's team category at the 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championship in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei.

Vaishnavi generally took the first shot for the three-member Indian team, that also comprised Pranjal Tholiya and Jannat, in every round and handled the pressure quite well as they pipped the mighty South Korea in the semi-final in a shoot-off.

The Indian team found themselves in a similar situation after they fought back from a 2-4 deficit to force a shoot-off for the gold medal against the hosts, who ultimately prevailed.

"I am incredibly proud to represent India alongside my teammates. Beating South Korea in the semi-finals was a significant milestone for us, and we are determined to keep striving for more. I am especially grateful for the unwavering support from the Punit Balan Group, which has been instrumental in my journey thus far. Winning silver at the Asian Youth Archery Championship is a testament to our hard work and dedication, and it inspires me to aim even higher in the future," Vaishnavi commented.

Vaishnavi, who originally hails from Malkapur Village in Latur district of Maharashtra and is now training in Pune, was extended financial assistance by the Punit Balan Group in July last year after being impressed with her prodigal talent.

The PBG supports the 16-year-old with her training and competition funding and helps her with equipment and other support.

“It’s a proud moment for us that Vaishnavi has made India proud by helping the team win a silver medal in Chinese Taipei. The level of competition at the Asian level is strong and Vaishnavi showed that she has the potential to beat the best in the business on the world stage,” said Punit Balan, chairman and managing director of Punit Balan Group.

“We will extend all help required to Vaishnavi to fulfil her dream of representing the country and winning medals at the world championships and the Olympics and this result only shows that she is on the right path,” he added.

Vaishnavi, who had finished fourth in the trials to make it to the Asian Youth Archery Championships, also reached the quarter-finals in the individual category.

