Golden double here?

India’s Manisha Ramadass at the Paris Paralympics. Pic/PTI; India shuttler Nitesh Kumar. Pic/ParalympicsIndia; Thulasimathi Murugesan

India were assured of a second medal in badminton with Manisha Ramadass setting up a women’s singles SU5 semi-finals duel with compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan at the Paris Paralympics here on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Manisha, who was born with Erb’s palsy which affected her right arm, had no trouble in dispatching Japan’s Mamiko Toyoda 21- 13, 21-16 in the quarter-finals. Erb’s palsy is a nerve disorder in the shoulder and arm that results in weakness or loss of muscle function.

The second seeded Indian left-hander needed 30 minutes to down her unseeded rival. In the last four, Manisha will meet top seed Thulasimathi, who had defeated Portugal’s Beatriz Monteiro in group A on Saturday.

In SU5 category, the players have impairment of the upper limbs. The impairment could be on the playing or non-playing hand.

Meanwhile, Top-seeded Indian shuttler Nitesh Kumar secured a medal in men’s singles SL3 category after a straight-game win over Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the semi-finals.

Nitesh, 29, who overcame permanent leg damage from a 2009 accident, showed his dominance with a 21-16, 21-12 win over Fujihara.

