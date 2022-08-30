Golf news: McIlroy wins Tour Championship, his third PGA title

He fired a four-under-par 66 to finish on 21-under 263 at East Lake in Atlanta. Four-time major winner McIlroy took the USD 18 million top prize in the season-ending playoff showdown by one stroke over reigning Masters champion Scheffler, who fired a 73 on Sunday, and South Korean Im Sung-jae

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the FedEx Cup after winning during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Pic/AFP

Rory McIlroy rallied from six strokes down starting the final round to overtake top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and win his record third FedEx Cup title on Sunday by capturing the PGA’s Tour Championship.

Also Read: MSSA news: Christ Church beat Campion via tie-breaker to enter semis

He fired a four-under-par 66 to finish on 21-under 263 at East Lake in Atlanta. Four-time major winner McIlroy took the USD 18 million top prize in the season-ending playoff showdown by one stroke over reigning Masters champion Scheffler, who fired a 73 on Sunday, and South Korean Im Sung-jae.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal