Gulveer Singh qualifies for 5000m World Cships

Updated on: 23 February,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Gulveer clocked 12 minutes and 59.77 seconds at the Terrier DMR Challenge on Friday, eclipsing the earlier Asian indoor 5000m record of 13:08.41s set by Thailand’s Kieran Tuntivate in 2022

Gulveer Singh qualifies for 5000m World C’ships

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India’s Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh smashed the Asian Indoor 5000m record while also qualifying for the 2025 World Athletics Championships when he finished fourth in an indoor event in Boston, USA.


Gulveer clocked 12 minutes and 59.77 seconds at the Terrier DMR Challenge on Friday, eclipsing the earlier Asian indoor 5000m record of 13:08.41s set by Thailand’s Kieran Tuntivate in 2022.


The entry standard for the 2025 World Championships (September 13 to 21) in Tokyo is 13.01.00.

