Simona Halep accuses ITIA of double standards

Former World No. 1 and two-time grand slam winner Simona Halep has accused the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) of double standards while dealing with the charge of irregularities it has levelled on her in connection with her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

The 31-year-old Romanian, winner of the French Open and Wimbledon singles titles, has been accused of a second doping offense by the ITIA for alleged discrepancies in her ABP.

The latest ITIA charge announced on Friday last is “separate and in addition to” the provisional suspension Halep received last year after failing a drug test during the US Open, the ITIA said.

Halep alleged on Monday that while the ITIA was stating on one hand that it wanted to engage her in a timely manner, on the other, it was asking the tribunal to delay the hearing.

“While the ITIA via their representative Nicole Sapstead was publicly stating 3 days ago that the ITIA has remained committed to engaging Mrs Halep in an empathetic, efficient and timely manner, they were at the same time officially requesting the Tribunal to delay my hearing... for the third time,” said Halep in a statement posted on social media on Monday.

“The ITIA publicly states one thing while privately doing another, I have repeatedly asked for my hearing and the ITIA has repeatedly sought to delay it.”

