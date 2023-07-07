Breaking News
Lewis Hamilton backs peaceful protest at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton backs peaceful protest at British Grand Prix

Updated on: 07 July,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Silverstone (UK)
The climate activists targeted Wimbledon as three people were arrested for interrupting two matches by throwing confetti and jigsaw pieces onto the court

Lewis Hamilton backs peaceful protest at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton. Pic/AFP

Lewis Hamilton backs peaceful protest at British Grand Prix
Formula One star Lewis Hamilton would have no complaints about a peaceful protest from Just Stop Oil activists at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.


Also Read: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes didn’t listen to his advice on car


The climate activists targeted Wimbledon as three people were arrested for interrupting two matches by throwing confetti and jigsaw pieces onto the court.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

