Is Hamilton dating Brazilian model Nalu?

F1 star Lewis reportedly in love with Brazilian model

Lewis Hamilton and Juliana Nalu

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton, 38, seems to be as much of a ‘player’ on the racetrack as he is off it.

Following recent reports that he may be romantically involved with Colombian pop singer Shakira, 46, whom he met in Miami recently, it has now emerged that the Mercedes driver could be dating Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 25.

Social media followers of the F1 ace have picked out clues to suggest that Hamilton and Nalu, who was previously dating US singer Kanye West, are an item.

In one such picture posted online, Hamilton is seen in a hot tub with his friend Shaun White and only the arm of a woman visible. Many online viewers are convinced she is Nalu, who had previously posted pictures of a trip to Antartica, where fans claimed that Hamilton was with her. Both Hamilton and Nalu recently posted individual pictures at the same restaurant in New York, again raising doubts among fans that they were on a lunch date together. Both Hamilton and Nalu have refrained from commenting on their relationship status.