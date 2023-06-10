Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shakira spends fun flirty times with F1 star Lewis Hamilton

Shakira spends ‘fun, flirty’ times with F1 star Lewis Hamilton

Updated on: 10 June,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

The two were first seen when Shakira went for the Miami Grand Prix last month

Shakira spends ‘fun, flirty’ times with F1 star Lewis Hamilton

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton

Shakira spends ‘fun, flirty’ times with F1 star Lewis Hamilton
Colombian singer Shakira and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton are reportedly in early stages of dating after being seen spending time together on multiple occasions. A source close to the couple told People magazine that the two are getting to know each other. “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage. It’s fun and flirty,” said the source. The two were first seen when Shakira went for the Miami Grand Prix last month. They had dinner together with friends after the race.


Also Read: Shak’s ride don’t lie!


According to The Sun, videos started going viral of the Hips Don’t Lie singer and the Formula One great, spending time at a popular restaurant, Cipriani, in Miami. A few days later, Hamilton spent quality time with the singer along with a few friends on a boat around Biscayne Bay in Miami. After the Spanish Grand Prix, the two were photographed having dinner with friends with Hamilton’s arm wrapped around Shakira.


