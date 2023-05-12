Shak’s ride don’t lie!

Singer enjoys boat trip with F1 star Hamilton after split from Pique

Shakira

Colombian singer Shakira was spotted having fun time on a boat ride with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.

According to The Sun, the Hips Don’t Lie singer was picked up from the back of her GBP 16 million (approx Rs 165 crore) mansion in Miami on Wednesday, before cruising around Biscayne Bay, Florida. She wore a lilac bikini top with matching skirt and helped on to the open top cruiser by Hamilton, who wore a black shirt and shorts.



Lewis Hamilton (in black tee) helps Shakira get into the boat on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

The two were also recently seen having dinner at a popular restaurant in Miami. The pair being seen together has led to rumours surrounding the love life of Shakira, who had a messy split from footballer Gerard Pique last year.