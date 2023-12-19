Hamilton can win races with right car: Button

Lewis is definitely good enough to win races and to win a championship with the right car”
Jenson Button
Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button says his old teammate Lewis Hamilton needs “the right car” to return to the front of the grid next season.
Also Read: Feyenoord meet Roma, AC Milan take on Rennes
ADVERTISEMENT
“Lewis wouldn’t race if he didn’t think he wasn’t good enough,” says Button who shared a pit with Hamilton at McLaren. “Lewis is definitely good enough to win races and to win a championship—with the right car.”
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever