Hamilton can win races with right car: Button

Jenson Button

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button says his old teammate Lewis Hamilton needs “the right car” to return to the front of the grid next season.

“Lewis wouldn’t race if he didn’t think he wasn’t good enough,” says Button who shared a pit with Hamilton at McLaren. “Lewis is definitely good enough to win races and to win a championship—with the right car.”

