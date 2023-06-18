Breaking News
Hamilton pips Russell by 0.027 seconds in practice

Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  Montreal
AFP |

“And it was such a strange day. We missed the first session because of an issue with the circuit’s CCTV or something and I felt bad for the fans”

Lewis Hamilton

An upbeat Lewis Hamilton demonstrated his undimmed vim and speed on Friday when he led George Russell in a Mercedes one-two in a truncated and interrupted day’s practice at the Canadian Grand Prix.


The seven-time world champion topped the times in a best lap of one minute and 13.718 seconds to beat his teammate by 0.027 seconds, the duo making the most of the best track conditions before heavy rain curtailed the action at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. 


“That was probably the bumpiest circuit we’ve been on for a long time,” Hamilton said. “And it was such a strange day. We missed the first session because of an issue with the circuit’s CCTV or something and I felt bad for the fans.”


Also Read: Hamilton’s future with Mercedes still unclear

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

