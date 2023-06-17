Hamilton’s future with Mercedes still unclear

Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes ends this year

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton arrived at one of his favourite circuits on Thursday to praise Mercedes’s progressive work, but had no news on his future with the team before this Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion and seven-time winner of the Canadian Grand Prix, a record he shares with seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, said he was “buzzing” after his and team-mate George Russell’s double podium finish in Spain.

