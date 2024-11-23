Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hamilton surprised by pace as Mercedes top both practice sessions

Hamilton surprised by pace as Mercedes top both practice sessions

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Nevada
IANS |

“Difficult to know exactly where we are or why we are where we are but really enjoying driving the track and I think we’ll see whether the car is the same tomorrow

Hamilton surprised by pace as Mercedes top both practice sessions

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton surprised by pace as Mercedes top both practice sessions
Lewis Hamilton, whose 11 year tenure with Mercedes comes to an end after three races in the 2024 season of Formula 1, was left pleasantly surprised with his car’s performance as the seven-time world champion finished both practice sessions at the top of the timesheet at the Las Vegas Street Circuit on Friday.


Also Read: Satwik-Chirag enter semi-finals, Lakshya loses


“Difficult to know exactly where we are or why we are where we are but really enjoying driving the track and I think we’ll see whether the car is the same tomorrow. But it was nice to get like consecutive sectors,” Hamilton was quoted by Formula1.com


