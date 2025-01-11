Breaking News
'Have to play my best vs Sinner': No. 3 Alcaraz

Updated on: 12 January,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

The 21-year-old clinched both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon last year and is preparing to take Melbourne Park by storm and lift the Australian Open to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz said Saturday his burgeoning rivalry with Jannik Sinner brought out the best in him, with the Spanish star driven by winning more Grand Slam titles and toppling the Italian as World No. 1. 


The 21-year-old clinched both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon last year and is preparing to take Melbourne Park by storm and lift the Australian Open to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors. “When I’m facing him, I just know that I have to play my best if I want to win. That’s it. Probably if I have a bad day against Jannik, it’s 99 percent that you’re going to lose,” said the Spaniard. 


“That’s what is in my mind every time that I’m going to play against him. “The good thing for me is when I’m seeing him winning titles, when I’m seeing him in the top of the ranking, it forces me to practise even harder every day,” he added. “That, I think, is great for me, having him, have such a great rivalry so far, just to give the best of me every day.”


