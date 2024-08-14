Breaking News
Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent
Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over
Mumbai doctors’ strike continues; demands for security mount
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list
Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > He Bing Jiao announces retirement

He Bing Jiao announces retirement

Updated on: 14 August,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The 27-year-old left-hander suffered a loss at the hands of top-seeded Korean shuttler An Se Young in the Paris 2024 women’s singles final

He Bing Jiao announces retirement

He Bing Jiao

Listen to this article
He Bing Jiao announces retirement
x
00:00

Following her Paris Olympics silver medal campaign, He Bing Jiao of China announced her retirement from international badminton. She will, however, continue to play domestic tournaments.


The 27-year-old left-hander suffered a loss at the hands of top-seeded Korean shuttler An Se Young in the Paris 2024 women’s singles final. 



Also Read: Treated bronze medal bout as a state-level clash: Wrestler Sehrawat


Her second-placed finish was the biggest accomplishment of her career at a major tournament. 

She reached the semi-final on her Olympic debut at Tokyo Games in 2021 and finished fourth after losing her bronze medal match to Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu.

At Paris 2024, she won hearts for holding a Spanish pin on the podium as a tribute to Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin, who had retired midway through their semifinal due to injury.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 wrestling sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK