Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hero World Challenge Tiger Woods prawls back to course keen to regain winning habit

Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods prawls back to course, keen to regain winning habit

Updated on: 29 November,2023 09:01 AM IST  |  Nassau (Bahamas)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 47-year-old, who has been playing professional golf for more than 25 years, still loves to compete and has arrived at Albany with an aim to win the tournament he hosts

Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods prawls back to course, keen to regain winning habit

Tiger Woods. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods prawls back to course, keen to regain winning habit
x
00:00

Golf great Tiger Woods is making a much-awaited comeback with the Hero World Challenge this week and he is both curious and excited to see how his ageing and injury battered body could tackle the task. The 15-time major winner will be teeing off for the first time at the Hero World Challenge since withdrawing from the Masters after the first two rounds in April. The American had a subtalar fusion surgery on his right ankle two weeks after his withdrawal to deal with the arthritis caused by injuries suffered in a major car accident in 2021. The 47-year-old, who has been playing professional golf for more than 25 years, still loves to compete and has arrived at Albany with an aim to win the tournament he hosts.


"I love competing. I love playing. I miss being out here with the guys ... and the overall banter," Woods said at the media interaction while sitting alongside Hero MotoCorp executive chairman Pawan Munjal. "What drives me is that I love to compete. There will come a point in time, I haven't come around to it fully yet, where I won't be able to win again ... when it comes, I will walk away," he said. When asked if he can win again, Woods said: "absolutely." Woods has chosen this tournament as his comeback event for the third time, considering it acts as a springboard for the following PGA Tour season. He is targeting competing in one tournament a month On walking the course over four days, Woods sounded confident of lasting the distance. "I'm not concerned at all about walking it. As I said, I don't have any of the ankle pain that I had with the hardware that's been placed in my foot, that's all gone. "The other parts of my body, my knee hurts, my back. The forces go somewhere else. It's just like when I had my back fused, the forces have to go somewhere.


Also Read: Woods to own, play for Florida side in his tech-infused golf league called TGL


"So, it's up the chain. As I said, I'm just as curious as all of you with what's going to happen. I have not done this in a while," said the sporting royalty. Woods was also expectedly asked about the proposed merger between PGA Tour and Saudi-backed Liv Golf, the framework for which was announced in June. As a new member on the PGA Tour Policy Board, Woods' opinion on the subject is of even more significance. He is frustrated at the slowness of the process but was optimistic that the December 31 deadline could be met.

"I'm pleased at the process and how it's evolved. I am also frustrated by some of the slowness and the governance change that we want to have happen. "And December 31st is coming up very quickly, so there's the timetable there that we would like to implement some of these changes that have not taken place. "The guys, all the player directors have spent so many hours and worked tireless hours to make sure that we have the best deal for all the players that are involved, the entire PGA Tour," said Woods, who was not pleased at all about the players not being consulted before the proposed merger announcement.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

golf sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK