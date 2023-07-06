Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey India plans eight team league

Hockey India plans eight-team league

Updated on: 06 July,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Crediting HIL as one of the most impactful initiatives by Hockey India (HI) which catapulted the Indian Men’s Team success over the years

Hockey India plans eight-team league

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Hockey India plans eight-team league
x
00:00

Setting in motion the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL), the committee chaired by president Dilip Tirkey convened, on Wednesday. 


The HIL committee took cognizance of the financial model proposed by the commercial agency Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd and also discussed the prospects of featuring eight franchises for the men’s HIL and four teams in the women’s format of the lucrative league. 


Also Read: Hockey India names senior men's team core group for national camp ahead of Asian Champions Trophy


Crediting HIL as one of the most impactful initiatives by Hockey India (HI) which catapulted the Indian Men’s Team success over the years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hockey hockey news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK