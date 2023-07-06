Hockey India plans eight-team league

Crediting HIL as one of the most impactful initiatives by Hockey India (HI) which catapulted the Indian Men’s Team success over the years

Setting in motion the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL), the committee chaired by president Dilip Tirkey convened, on Wednesday.

The HIL committee took cognizance of the financial model proposed by the commercial agency Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd and also discussed the prospects of featuring eight franchises for the men’s HIL and four teams in the women’s format of the lucrative league.

