After a day when they lost count of the chances missed in the 2-2 draw against Korea, the Indian strikers displayed a better understanding of space and positioning, which reflected in the three field goals

With a foot in the final, coach Craig Fulton ’s team will go into the rest day in a relaxed state, before coming back for their last Super 4 encounter on Saturday against China, who beat defending champions Korea 3-0 to keep their hopes alive.

India played like the dominant force they are in Asia and were quick to put the shoddy show against Korea behind for a much-needed win against Malaysia here in the Asia Cup at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Thursday. The 4-1 victory sent the hosts to the top of the Super 4 table with four points from a draw and a win in two matches, bringing Malaysia’s unbeaten run of four matches to an end.

India played like the dominant force they are in Asia and were quick to put the shoddy show against Korea behind for a much-needed win against Malaysia here in the Asia Cup at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Thursday. The 4-1 victory sent the hosts to the top of the Super 4 table with four points from a draw and a win in two matches, bringing Malaysia’s unbeaten run of four matches to an end.

With a foot in the final, coach Craig Fulton’s team will go into the rest day in a relaxed state, before coming back for their last Super 4 encounter on Saturday against China, who beat defending champions Korea 3-0 to keep their hopes alive.

‘Far better in midfield’

“We scored off the chances we created from the second post,” said India’s assistant coach Shivendra Singh, while midfielder Manpreet Singh said that the connection between the midfield and the strikers was better today. “We were far better in the midfield today, which showed in the field goals we scored” he said.

After a day when they lost count of the chances missed in the 2-2 draw against Korea, the Indian strikers displayed a better understanding of space and positioning, which reflected in the three field goals scored by Sukhjeet (19th minute), Shailanand Lakra (24th min) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (38th min). However, Malaysia missed their star playmaker Fitri Saari, who was serving a one-match suspension after getting involved in an ugly moment with the Chinese players in the previous match. They were also without Abu Kamal Azrai, who was injured and replaced by a reserve.

But the game started on a positive note for Malaysia, who found India’s defence napping and out of its structure to score through Shafiq Hasan (2nd min) and almost repeated the trick when captain Harmanpreet Singh was dispossessed inside the striking circle.

Slightly rattled and trailing 0-1 after the first quarter, Fulton’s advice in the two-minute break did the trick. In a series of penalty corners in the 17th min, a rebound on the fourth retake fell to Manpreet, who found the equaliser.

Two minutes later, Sukhjeet got onto the scoresheet when Lakra relayed a pass from Abhishek to set up his fellow striker to make it 2-1.

Lakra, who had a good game along with Man of the Match Manpreet, then pounced onto a slap into the circle by Dilpreet Singh and deflected the ball into the net to give India a two-goal cushion at the end of the first-half.

Vivek Prasad on target

India continued to dominate after the break and a penalty corner in the 38th min brought about the game’s last goal. After Jugraj Singh’s flick hit the bar, the rebound resulted in Sumit tipping the ball to Manpreet, whose accurate pass from the baseline found Vivek perfectly placed for a deflection. The final quarter remained goalless.