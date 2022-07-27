Hockey: Cannot accept turnaround time of 20 weeks, FIH tells HI

FIH said it “cannot accept the turnaround time of 20 weeks” for Hockey India to adopt a new Constitution and put in place a duly recognised and democratically-elected board and wants the process to be completed promptly

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday said it “cannot accept the turnaround time of 20 weeks” for Hockey India to adopt a new Constitution and put in place a duly recognised and democratically-elected board and wants the process to be completed promptly.

The FIH has already threatened to strip India of the hosting rights of the men’s World Cup to be held in twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

In its third letter to the Delhi High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) which is running hockey in the country, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said the 20 weeks time was “unacceptable” to the world body.

