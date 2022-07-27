Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases down but death toll on higher side in July
Washim hijab row: College apologises, parents accept it
Maharashtra: Supporters of Eknath Shinde fare poorly on Praja’s MLA report card
Mumbai: Swine flu, gastro and dengue on the rise
Maharashtra: Now, production of plastic coated and laminated articles banned
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey Cannot accept turnaround time of 20 weeks FIH tells HI

Hockey: Cannot accept turnaround time of 20 weeks, FIH tells HI

Updated on: 27 July,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

FIH said it “cannot accept the turnaround time of 20 weeks” for Hockey India to adopt a new Constitution and put in place a duly recognised and democratically-elected board and wants the process to be completed promptly

Hockey: Cannot accept turnaround time of 20 weeks, FIH tells HI

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday said it “cannot accept the turnaround time of 20 weeks” for Hockey India to adopt a new Constitution and put in place a duly recognised and democratically-elected board and wants the process to be completed promptly.

The FIH has already threatened to strip India of the hosting rights of the men’s World Cup to be held in twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

Also Read: PR Sreejesh ready for memorable CWG 2022 swansong


In its third letter to the Delhi High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) which is running hockey in the country, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said the 20 weeks time was “unacceptable” to the world body.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hockey sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK