Horse racing: Christofle, Waikiki set for championship glory

The latter, who has proved her credentials, is facing a relatively undistinguished set of rivals, attracts as the day's best betting proposition

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

An evening race card of nine races is slated for the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday. Two grade 3 races, the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' & the Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' championship, will jointly feature as prime events. The Pesi Shroff-trained Christofle (P Trevor up) and MK Jadhav-trained Waikiki (NS Parmar up) will most likely dominate the finish of the colts' and the fillies' championships respectively. The latter, who has proved her credentials, is facing a relatively undistinguished set of rivals, attracts as the day's best betting proposition.

First race at 4 pm.

Selections:

Midnight Madness Trophy - Div II (Class V; 1600m)

Stunning Visual 1, Malakhi 2, Dagger's strike 3.

Midnight Madness Trophy - Div I (Class V; 1600m)

Metzinger 1, Walter 2, Freedom 3.

Pronto Pronto Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Fortunate Son 1, Great Guns 2, Dexa 3.

Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship - Gr 3 (For 3y old colts & geldings; 1600m)

Christofle 1, Sea The Sun 2, Believe 3.

Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship - Gr 3 (For 3y old fillies; 1600m)

Waikiki 1, Momentous 2, Transcend 3.

J Rustomji Soparivala Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Maysara 1, Misty 2, Juliana 3.

J P Vazifdar Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Pirrhus 1, It's My Time 2, Wild Thing 3.

Phoenix Tiger Trophy - Div I (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Tarzan 1, Spirit Bay 2, Nord 3

Phoenix Tiger Trophy - Div II (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Teispes 1, Scottish Scholar 2, Count The Wins 3.

Best bet: Waikiki (5-1)

Upsets: Dufy (1-3), Attained (7-6) & Silver Steps (9-2)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8,9

Jackpot pool: I - 2,3,4,5,6; II - 5,6,7,8,9

Treble pool: I - 3,4,5; II - 6,7,8; II - 7,8,9

Tanala pool: All races.

Also read: Horse racing: Flying Visit stuns rivals in R N Kanga Trophy