HS Prannoy loses in semi-finals of Indonesia Open

Updated on: 19 June,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Jakarta
World No.23 Prannoy couldn’t find his rhythm and lacked precision and control to lose 16-21, 15-21 to Jun Peng, a two-time bronze medallist at the World Junior Championships

HS Prannoy loses in semi-finals of Indonesia Open

HS Prannoy


Indian shuttler HS Prannoy signed off with yet another semi-final finish at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament after going down in straight games to China’s Zhao Jun Peng here on Saturday.

World No.23 Prannoy couldn’t find his rhythm and lacked precision and control to lose 16-21, 15-21 to Jun Peng, a two-time bronze medallist at the World 
Junior Championships, in a 40-minute Last four clash.




Meanwhile, World No.1 Viktor Axelsen secured a place in the Indonesia Open final after toppling Malaysian rising star Lee Zii Jia in a tight, fast-paced encounter in Jakarta. The top-ranked Dane eventually claimed victory 19-21, 21-11, 23-21.

