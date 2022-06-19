HS Prannoy loses in semi-finals of Indonesia Open

World No.23 Prannoy couldn’t find his rhythm and lacked precision and control to lose 16-21, 15-21 to Jun Peng, a two-time bronze medallist at the World Junior Championships

HS Prannoy

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy signed off with yet another semi-final finish at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament after going down in straight games to China’s Zhao Jun Peng here on Saturday.

Junior Championships, in a 40-minute Last four clash.

Meanwhile, World No.1 Viktor Axelsen secured a place in the Indonesia Open final after toppling Malaysian rising star Lee Zii Jia in a tight, fast-paced encounter in Jakarta. The top-ranked Dane eventually claimed victory 19-21, 21-11, 23-21.

