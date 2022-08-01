Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen attributes poise for come-from-behind win

“What a race. I think we stayed calm and we won it,” said the elated Dutchman

Race winner Max Verstappen zooms past his team celebrating on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix in Budapest. PIC/Getty Images

Max Verstappen produced a calculated and blemish-free performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid on Sunday and tighten his grip on the Formula One world championship.



The Red Bull world champion registered his eighth win of the season and 28th of his career ahead of Mercedes duo, Lewis Hamilton and pole-sitter George Russell. With Charles Leclerc hampered by another bout of questionable pit lane strategy to come in sixth, Verstappen extended his lead over the Ferrari driver to 80 points going into the summer break. “What a race. I think we stayed calm and we won it,” said the elated Dutchman.



While Russell will have been disappointed not to notch up his first win from pole it was still another good result for Mercedes, who after their early season struggles had their second successive double podium finish. “Great work guys, what a result for the team. So happy for you all, so grateful for you all. This is super positive” said Hamilton.

