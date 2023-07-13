I consider myself a favourite to win title: Djokovic

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite,” said Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his quarters win over Andrey Rublev. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic said he considers himself “favourite” to lift this year’s Wimbledon title even if it makes him sound “arrogant.” The Serb star reached his 12th Wimbledon semi-final and record-equalling 46th at the Grand Slams with a four-set victory over Andrey Rublev on Tuesday.

Arrogance or confidence?

Djokovic, chasing an eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career major, came through 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 and will face Italy’s Jannik Sinner for a place in the final. He has now reached as many semi-finals at the Slams as the retired Roger Federer. “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite,” said Djokovic.

“Judging by the results I had in my career here, the last four times at Wimbledon that I won, so I do consider myself favourite, yes.” The 36-year-old was playing in his 400th Grand Slam match on Tuesday and insisted he was enjoying being the man to beat.

“I love it. Any player wants to be in the position where all the other players want to beat you,” he said after preserving his record of not being defeated on Centre Court since 2013. “The pressure never goes away every time I come on court. “They want to get a scalp and the win—but it ain’t happening!”

Daniil Medvedev, who shattered Djokovic’s bid for his first calendar Grand Slam in the US Open final in 2021, faces unseeded Christopher Eubanks. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner beat unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin on Tuesday to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Sinner faces Djoko in semis

The Italian eighth seed recovered from a mid-match wobble to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and will face Djokovic for a place in Sunday’s final. “It was obviously tough,” said the 21-year-old, who squandered a two-sets-to-love lead against Djokovic in last year’s quarter-final.

