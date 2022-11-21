I had to fight to survive, says Novak Djokovic after reaching final

×
Updated on: 21 November,2022 09:28 AM IST  |  Turin
The Serb will face the third-seeded Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final as he attempts to win his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record

Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament. The Serb will face the third-seeded Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final as he attempts to win his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.


Djokovic, who went unbeaten through the group stage, beat Fritz 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in just under two hours in Turin, securing the win on his second match point. He has now won all six of his encounters against the 25-year-old Fritz.



“I had to fight to survive,” Djokovic said. “I didn’t feel very reactive today or very comfortable. I knew coming into today’s match from yesterday’s grueling battle against Medvedev I knew it would take me some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers on the tour. “I am very pleased to have overcome this one as I don’t think it was one of my best days with my tennis, but I managed to hang in there.”

