"I've already seen downfall, that phase developed patience": Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Public Administration from Panjab University in Chandigarh. She said that his break is just a pause which allows her to reset her goals for preparing herself for future competitions

Manu Bhaker (Pic: File Pic)

Double Olympic medal winner and shooter Manu Bhaker said that the struggles she had faced early in her career have helped her develop patience and resilience.

Manu Bhaker scripted history in the Paris Olympics 2024 as she became the first Indian in the post-Independence era to clinch two medals in a single edition.

The star shooter is least bothered about her critics and is simply focused on her career.

"I am really happy that I have already seen the downfall phase, it has taught me a lot of patience. It doesn't really bother me, what people talk on the social media. Honestly, I don't need to cope up with that, why would I need to do that?

"My business is my sport, I only need to focus on that," Manu Bhaker told PTI videos in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of DAV United Sports Conclave here on Saturday.

"I want to thank people who have been there for me throughout my journey. They have made sure that I am always ready mentally and physically. "I am also thankful to people who are really appreciating me, thinking and talking about my journey, keen to ask me about that. People who are hating, I don't think I really care about them," she added.

"We (Jaspal Rana and me) are in touch and it is not a complete break. So it is a break only from shooting and it is not a break where you can do whatever you want to do in life.

"We are in touch and we plan strategies that what we need to do in future and what things we want to focus for the future competitions, camps, what strategies we have to follow. During my exams, he made sure that nothing else is in my head. At that time he wanted me to completely focus on studies", she said.

Manu Bhaker said she hasn't compromised on her fitness during the break.

"I have kept a proper check on my fitness regularly. During my exams I couldn't because I had requested for a special chance to appear in the exams. I had like two exams back to back and this phase was very hectic. But on and off I have been trying to follow my fitness drills," she said.

Bhaker, who was felicitated by the DAV United Foundation for her exemplary performance at the Paris Olympics, thanked the organisers for their support.

"DAV has been like a family to me especially Amrinder Mann sir , if it wasn't for him then I wouldn't have been a part of DAV family. He was very adamant that I should join DAV and I am glad that I did it because not only my friends from shooting but I met a lot of new people here," she concluded.

(With PTI Inputs)