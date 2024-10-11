Alcaraz looks forward to Nadal’s final event

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz said hearing about his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal’s retirement on Thursday was “painful.”

“Honestly I couldn’t believe it. When I watched it [retireent announcement], it was tough to accept it. I was in shock a little bit. He’s an unbelievable person,” said Alcaraz after he was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in the last eight, losing to 33rd-ranked Czech Tomas Machac 6-7, 5-7.

“To see him leave tennis, which is what he loves, is painful, it hurts me,” the 21-year-old, who will play with Nadal in the Davis Cup in Spain, added: “I will try to make the most of the time I will be with him... to take advantage of his last moments on court as a professional.”

The four-time Grand Slam champion said Nadal had always been his idol, and it was thanks to him that he had become a professional tennis player. Alcaraz paid tribute “to everything he has done for tennis, for all the people, for me.”

