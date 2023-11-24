Breaking News
Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman
Mumbai: Congress to hold protest march on Nov 26 to oppose Dharavi redevelopment project
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra govt depts allowed to transact with 8 pvt banks, MSCB
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Inauspicious start to Mumbai racing season

Inauspicious start to Mumbai racing season

Updated on: 24 November,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Hussain started training horses at Mumbai and Pune in 1985, and won close to 650 races, including 13 Classics

Inauspicious start to Mumbai racing season

Trainer Altaf Hussain. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Inauspicious start to Mumbai racing season
x
00:00

News of trainer Altaf Hussain‘s death, the defeat of three piping-hot on-money favourites in the first three races of the card, and a controversial decision by the race club stewards to declare the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy null and void marred the opening day of the Mumbai racing season which got underway at Mahalaxmi on Thursday.


Also Read: Springfield shine on!


Hussain (61), who had suffered a heart attack 10 days ago, passed away at Pune on Thursday morning. A minute’s silence was observed by administrators, jockeys, trainers and the racing public, in his honour.


Hussain started training horses at Mumbai and Pune in 1985, and won close to 650 races, including 13 Classics.

On the field, trainer Narendra Lagad’s Son Of A Gun, ridden by Mustakim Alam, showed no mercy to his three rivals en route a triumph in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy by a margin of over five lengths. However, the stewards declared the race null and void after starter, J Pereira reported a malfunction of the starting gates, denying a level and fair start to all. He admitted that he failed to hit the false start buzzer, which alerts jockeys and barrier staff so that they can act and stop the horses.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mahalaxmi racetrack mahalaxmi racecourse sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK