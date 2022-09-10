India among 66 teams to compete at Chengdu 2022 World TT Championships

ITTF president Petra Sorling expressed her gratitude to the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), the local organising committee, and the city of Chengdu for making the event happen, reports Xinhua

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The World Team Table Tennis Championships is set to return to action later this month after a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) unveiling the 66 teams including India that will be competing for titles. This will be the only international sports competition in China this year after the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics as the country postponed the Asian Games 2022 and relinquished hosting rights of the Men's Asian Cup football scheduled in 2023 because of rising cases of Coronavirus.

With the organisers proposing special measures for the event, the ITTF unveiled the list of teams' entries for the Chengdu 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals, with Indian men's and women's teams in contention. The tournament will be held between September 30 to October 9. The men's competition will feature 35 teams, while 31 teams will compete in the women's category.

Also Read: US Open 2022: An emotional Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis

Four years ago, when the event was last held, China took gold in the men's and women's events in Halmstad, Sweden, in 2018. The 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China has taken the men's title at the last nine tournaments and will go in as the top seed. In the women's draw, China will be looking for its fifth consecutive title and enter the Chengdu competition as the world's No. 1 team.

ITTF president Petra Sorling expressed her gratitude to the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), the local organising committee, and the city of Chengdu for making the event happen, reports Xinhua. "As the countdown to Chengdu will soon come to an end, all members of the table tennis family should feel extremely proud," said Sorling. "The World Championships Finals in Chengdu will be an unforgettable experience which, ultimately, will bring our family together, maybe closer than it has ever been."

The first stage draw is scheduled for September 28. Teams will arrive in Chengdu on September 26 via special flights chartered by the ITTF. Participants at the World Championships Finals will stay in a bubble, with official hotels being connected to the event venue via dedicated transport. "The ITTF, CTTA and the organising committee are working on every detail to ensure a professional, safe, convenient and pleasant environment for all. I would also like to thank the table tennis family for their support in the lead-up to this event. I believe Chengdu can become the link that deepens our friendship and brings us closer together," commented Liu Guoliang, executive vice president of the ITTF, and World Table Tennis Director and Council Chair.

Playing on home soil this year, China will once again be the favourite to win the Swaythling and Marcel Corbillon Cups.

China has taken the men's title on the last nine occasions and will go in as the top seed. Germany as World No.2 will be set on a breakthrough performance after making four finals in the previous five editions of the event. Meanwhile, Sweden was the last team outside of China to stand at the top of the men's podium and having produced silver medallists in consecutive Men's Singles World Championships will look for a return to their golden age.

In the women's draw, China will be looking for its fifth consecutive title and enter Chengdu as the No.1 team in the world.

Also Read: US Open 2022: Stage set for tennis icon Serena Williams

A spot behind them is Japan who have won silver at the last three championships and will look to their legacy for inspiration as the second most successful women's team of all time. While the traditional continental powerhouses will be in action, Pan-America will also be eyeing the podium with most teams from that region competing for the titles in the modern staging of the event. Africa will also be well represented and battling for medals with multiple teams ranked inside the Top 20 headed to Chengdu, the ITTF said in a release on Friday.

The teams will arrive in Chengdu on Monday 26 September via special flights chartered by the ITTF. Participants at the World Championships Finals will be able to enter and leave Chengdu without quarantine.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 3 + 5 Submit Request