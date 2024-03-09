Breaking News
India boxer Dev enters pre-quarters

Updated on: 09 March,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Busto Arsizio (Italy)
PTI |

Meanwhile, the youth world champion Ankushita Boro (66kg) and national champion Sanjeet (92kg) suffered contrasting defeats in the opening round

Nishant Dev

World Championships bronze-medallist Nishant Dev out-punched Georgia’s Madiev Eskerkhan to enter the men’s 71kg category pre-quarterfinals of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers here.


The Indian won by a unanimous 5-0 margin on Thursday night. Tokyo Olympics quarter-finalist Eskerkhan looked clueless against the Indian’s attack. He tried his best to recover in the second round but Nishant denied him any chance of a comeback.


Also Read: Golfer Divjot wins USKG Malaysian C’ships


Meanwhile, the youth world champion Ankushita Boro (66kg) and national champion Sanjeet (92kg) suffered contrasting defeats in the opening round.

While Ankushita went down fighting 2-3 against Sonvico Emilie of France, Sanjeet lost 0-5 to Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

boxing sports news Sports Update
