India boxer Dev enters pre-quarters

Nishant Dev

World Championships bronze-medallist Nishant Dev out-punched Georgia’s Madiev Eskerkhan to enter the men’s 71kg category pre-quarterfinals of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers here.

The Indian won by a unanimous 5-0 margin on Thursday night. Tokyo Olympics quarter-finalist Eskerkhan looked clueless against the Indian’s attack. He tried his best to recover in the second round but Nishant denied him any chance of a comeback.

Meanwhile, the youth world champion Ankushita Boro (66kg) and national champion Sanjeet (92kg) suffered contrasting defeats in the opening round.

While Ankushita went down fighting 2-3 against Sonvico Emilie of France, Sanjeet lost 0-5 to Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan.

