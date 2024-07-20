India make winning start in World Junior team event

While the boys eased past Kuwait 3-0 in their Group F encounter, the girls team, led by national champion Anahat Singh, defeated Chinese Taipei by an identical margin in Group D on Thursday

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India made a winning start in the World Junior Squash Championships with both the boys and girls’ team winning their respective fixtures comprehensively.

While the boys eased past Kuwait 3-0 in their Group F encounter, the girls team, led by national champion Anahat Singh, defeated Chinese Taipei by an identical margin in Group D on Thursday. The boys will next take on Brazil on Friday.

