India make winning start in World Junior team event

Updated on: 20 July,2024 09:08 AM IST  |  Houston
PTI |

While the boys eased past Kuwait 3-0 in their Group F encounter, the girls team, led by national champion Anahat Singh, defeated Chinese Taipei by an identical margin in Group D on Thursday

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India made a winning start in the World Junior Squash Championships with both the boys and girls’ team winning their respective fixtures comprehensively.


While the boys eased past Kuwait 3-0 in their Group F encounter, the girls team, led by national champion Anahat Singh, defeated Chinese Taipei by an identical margin in Group D on Thursday. The boys will next take on Brazil on Friday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


