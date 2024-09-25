India to host Germany for hockey Tests in Oct

The last time India faced Germany was in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics, where India lost 2-3

The Indian men’s hockey team will take on Germany in a two-match bilateral contest at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on October 23 and 24, Hockey India announced on Tuesday.

The last time India faced Germany was in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics, where India lost 2-3.

