Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India to host Germany for hockey Tests in Oct

India to host Germany for hockey Tests in Oct

Updated on: 25 September,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The last time India faced Germany was in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics, where India lost 2-3

India to host Germany for hockey Tests in Oct

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
India to host Germany for hockey Tests in Oct
x
00:00

The Indian men’s hockey team will take on Germany in a two-match bilateral contest at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on October 23 and 24, Hockey India announced on Tuesday.


The last time India faced Germany was in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics, where India lost 2-3.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey hockey news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK