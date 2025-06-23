Breaking News
India win record 27 medals at Asian C’ships

Updated on: 23 June,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Reflecting on the tournament, Kadam said, “It was one of those finals where you have to dig deep and trust your training. This gold is a result of staying focused on the small things that make a difference”

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India recorded their best-ever performance at the Asian Para-Badminton Championships in Thailand, winning 27 medals, including four golds.Their previous highest tally was 13 medals in the 2016 edition.

The standout performers included Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar who delivered one of the tournament’s most thrilling encounters in the final of the SL3-SL4 men’s doubles.  The duo beat compatriots Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar in a three-set match that ended 21-17, 11-21, 21-11.


Reflecting on the tournament, Kadam said, “It was one of those finals where you have to dig deep and trust your training. This gold is a result of staying focused on the small things that make a difference.”


Kumar also clinched top honours in the SL3 men’s singles final and the SL3-SL5 mixed-doubles final alongside Tulshimathi Murgesan. Manisha Ramadas won the other gold medal in the SU5 women’s singles. India also won 10 silvers and 13 bronze medals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

