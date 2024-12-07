He was 93 and is survived by two sons and one daughter. Born in Kolkata, Chandhok moved to the erstwhile Madras and co-founded the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) in 1953

Indu Chandhok

Listen to this article Indian motorsports great Chandhok, 93, no more x 00:00

Indu Chandhok, the founder-member of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and who transformed motorsports scene in the country with his foresight and dedication, died here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Everton v Liverpool postponed due to Storm Darragh

He was 93 and is survived by two sons and one daughter. Born in Kolkata, Chandhok moved to the erstwhile Madras and co-founded the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) in 1953. Later, he co-founded FMSCI in 1971, of which he was the president from 1978 to 1979. Chandhok’s involvement with motorsports spanned six decades, which earned him the sobriquet of “Godfather of Motor Sports in India.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever