Indian motorsports great Chandhok, 93, no more

Updated on: 08 December,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

He was 93 and is survived by two sons and one daughter. Born in Kolkata, Chandhok moved to the erstwhile Madras and co-founded the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) in 1953

Indu Chandhok

Indu Chandhok, the founder-member of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and who transformed motorsports scene in the country with his foresight and dedication, died here on Saturday. 


Also Read: Everton v Liverpool postponed due to Storm Darragh


He was 93 and is survived by two sons and one daughter. Born in Kolkata, Chandhok moved to the erstwhile Madras and co-founded the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) in 1953. Later, he co-founded FMSCI in 1971, of which he was the president from 1978 to 1979. Chandhok’s involvement with motorsports spanned six decades, which earned him the sobriquet of “Godfather of Motor Sports in India.”


