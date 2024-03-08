Rakesh secured a double when he partnered Sheetal Devi to defeat their rivals from Korea 155-152 to bag the compound mixed team open bronze medal

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Indian para archers win three medals in Dubai x 00:00

Rakesh Kumar won two medals as Indian archers returned with one gold, one silver and one bronze at the 8th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament on Thursday. Rakesh Kumar defeated Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia 147-143 to win the gold medal in the compound men’s open event.

Also Read: Max Verstappen tops Saudi opening practice

ADVERTISEMENT

Rakesh secured a double when he partnered Sheetal Devi to defeat their rivals from Korea 155-152 to bag the compound mixed team open bronze medal. India also pocketed a silver through Pooja, who lost to Elisabetta Mijno of Italy 0-6 in the women’s recurve open final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever