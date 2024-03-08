Max Verstappen tops Saudi opening practice

Max Verstappenm, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula One, Sports News, Latest Sports News, Live Sports Updates latest sports update, sports news headlines, Sports News

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen shut out the noise surrounding his Red Bull team on Thursday to clock the fastest lap in opening practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen topped the times in one minute and 29.659 seconds to finish ahead of two-time former champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin by 0.186 seconds.

