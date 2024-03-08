Breaking News
Max Verstappen tops Saudi opening practice

Updated on: 08 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)
AFP



Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP



Three-time world champion Max Verstappen shut out the noise surrounding his Red Bull team on Thursday to clock the fastest lap in opening practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.


Also Read: Red Bull suspends female accuser


Verstappen topped the times in one minute and 29.659 seconds to finish ahead of two-time former champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin by 0.186 seconds.


Max Verstappen formula one
