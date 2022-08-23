Indian players sizzle at racketlon World Championships

It was a historic day for Indians at the racketlon World Championships on Sunday as they won two singles gold medals at the same World Championships for the first time

It was a historic day for Indians at the racketlon World Championships on Sunday as they won two singles gold medals at the same World Championships for the first time. Making her international racketlon debut, Aadirai KA fought past a pair of Germans to win the girls U-16 singles.

Ashutosh Avinash Pednekar romped to the seniors +50 Singles title in an emphatic fashion. Aadirai beat Annemarie Del Favero, Holly Ranson, Ylvie Zahn and Alina Reissenauer in the final to lift the title in her category. “Back in 2018, Pednekar made history by becoming the first Indian player to win a gold medal at the World Championships. Four years later and he’s got another.

Racketlon is played in combination of four racquet sports—table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis. Players compete against each other in a game of 21 points in each of the four sports. The winner is who collects the most points in all four games. Pednekar’s run to the title was one of the most impressive of the weekend. The Indian trailblazer took out a number of heavyweights, including defending champion Jacob Steinmetz and multiple Seniors World Champion Levente Nándori. Perhaps most impressive was the fact that he did all of this without dropping a set of playing tennis. A remarkable run,” said a report on www.racketlon.net.

