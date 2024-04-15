Breaking News
India's Gujrathi beats USA's Nakamura again

Updated on: 16 April,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Toronto
PTI |

The all-Indian duel between D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa ended in a draw without much ado as the day saw no other decisive games

India's Gujrathi beats USA's Nakamura again

GM Vidit Gujrathi during his match against US GM Hikaru Nakamura in Toronto on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
India’s Gujrathi beats USA’s Nakamura again
Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi came back firing on all cylinders after previous match defeat and crashed through the defences of second seed Hikaru Nakamura of United States in the ninth round of the Candidates chess tournament here. The all-Indian duel between D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa ended in a draw without much ado as the day saw no other decisive games.


Also Read: Woods ends Masters at poor 16-over 304


With five rounds and two rest days still to come in the biggest event of the year, Nepomniachtchi and Gukesh continued to be joint leaders on 5.5 points out of a possible nine while Praggnanandhaa is the sole third half a point behind. Nakamura, Gujrathi and Caruana share the fourth spot on 4.5 points.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

