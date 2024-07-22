India’s Kush Maini wins his maiden F2 Sprint race

With the win at the Hungaroring on Saturday, Maini surpassed Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli in the Formula 2 Drivers Standings to P8 with 66 points under his belt

Kush Maini on the podium on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

India’s Kush Maini won his maiden Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Hungarian Grand Prix after initial winner Richard Verschoor’s was disqualified due to a technical infringement.

Following the top of podium finish, the 23-year-old Invicta racing driver added 10 points to his season tally.

With the win at the Hungaroring on Saturday, Maini surpassed Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli in the Formula 2 Drivers Standings to P8 with 66 points under his belt.

Placed ninth on the starting grid in round 9 of the F2 Championship, Maini had his work cut out after a tough start on the hard compound tyre, which saw him lose a position on the opening lap to the Prema racing driver Antonelli. The sole Indian driver on the 2024 F2 grid is currently enjoying his career-best season with five podiums, including a race win under his belt. “The team and I, we keep coming back and we keep fighting. I have a great team around me and thank you so much to them for today,” Maini said.

