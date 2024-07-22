Breaking News
Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur
Mumbai rains: Flights operations hit as city witnesses heavy downpour
NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, 3 held
Sharad Pawar leader of corruption, says Amit Shah; takes jibe at Uddhav
Be on high alert, CM Shinde tells officials amid heavy rains
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Kush Maini wins his maiden F2 Sprint race

India’s Kush Maini wins his maiden F2 Sprint race

Updated on: 22 July,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Budapest
PTI |

Top

With the win at the Hungaroring on Saturday, Maini surpassed Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli in the Formula 2 Drivers Standings to P8 with 66 points under his belt

India’s Kush Maini wins his maiden F2 Sprint race

Kush Maini on the podium on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
India’s Kush Maini wins his maiden F2 Sprint race
x
00:00

India’s Kush Maini won his maiden Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Hungarian Grand Prix after initial winner Richard Verschoor’s was disqualified due to a technical infringement.


Following the top of podium finish, the 23-year-old Invicta racing driver added 10 points to his season tally.


With the win at the Hungaroring on Saturday, Maini surpassed Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli in the Formula 2 Drivers Standings to P8 with 66 points under his belt.


Placed ninth on the starting grid in round 9 of the F2 Championship, Maini had his work cut out after a tough start on the hard compound tyre, which saw him lose a position on the opening lap to the Prema racing driver Antonelli. The sole Indian driver on the 2024 F2 grid is currently enjoying his career-best season with five podiums, including a race win under his belt. “The team and I, we keep coming back and we keep fighting. I have a great team around me and thank you so much to them for today,” Maini said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

formula one sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK