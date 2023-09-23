India's Wushu athlete goes incommunicado

The 20-year-old is one of the three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh who were denied visas to travel to China for the Asian Games. She was “crying inconsolably” when her brother Gandhi Lamgu, a doctor in Itanagar, last spoke to her

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Wushu athlete Mepung Lamgu has gone incommunicado since being denied visa to travel to China for the Asian Games, leaving her family members in Arunachal Pradesh worried and clinging to hope that she wouldn’t take any “extreme step”.

