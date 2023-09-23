Breaking News
Mumbai: House-of-cards heroes get ‘punishment posting’
Mumbai: ‘Flies in the face of G20 commitment’
Maharashtra: ‘Decision could raise concerns on quality of medical education’
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Wushu athlete goes incommunicado

India's Wushu athlete goes incommunicado

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 20-year-old is one of the three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh who were denied visas to travel to China for the Asian Games. She was “crying inconsolably” when her brother Gandhi Lamgu, a doctor in Itanagar, last spoke to her

India's Wushu athlete goes incommunicado

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India's Wushu athlete goes incommunicado
x
00:00

Wushu athlete Mepung Lamgu has gone incommunicado since being denied visa to travel to China for the Asian Games, leaving her family members in Arunachal Pradesh worried and clinging to hope that she wouldn’t take any “extreme step”.


Also read: Asian Games: Saba Karim optimistic of big performance from Jaiswal


The 20-year-old is one of the three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh who were denied visas to travel to China for the Asian Games. She was “crying inconsolably” when her brother Gandhi Lamgu, a doctor in Itanagar, last spoke to her.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
Asian Games 2023 sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK