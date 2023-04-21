The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

Rafael Nadal

Listen to this article Injured Rafa Nadal pulls out of Madrid; doubtful for French x 00:00

Rafael Nadal said on Thursday he will miss next week’s Madrid Masters as he continues to struggle to recover from a hip injury, dealing a blow to his French Open preparations. “For the moment, I’ve missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. And unfortunately I won’t be able to be in Madrid either. The injury still hasn’t healed,” Nadal said via Instagram.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal to play at Monte Carlo Masters

The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January. He is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May, but the hip flexor problem he suffered in Melbourne has badly disrupted his run up to the tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever