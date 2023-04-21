Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Builders owe Mumbai homeowners Rs 336 cr!
Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD
Mumbai: Western Express Highway killer spot fixed!
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Injured Rafa Nadal pulls out of Madrid doubtful for French

Injured Rafa Nadal pulls out of Madrid; doubtful for French

Updated on: 21 April,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

Top

The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

Injured Rafa Nadal pulls out of Madrid; doubtful for French

Rafael Nadal

Listen to this article
Injured Rafa Nadal pulls out of Madrid; doubtful for French
x
00:00

Rafael Nadal said on Thursday he will miss next week’s Madrid Masters as he continues to struggle to recover from a hip injury, dealing a blow to his French Open preparations. “For the moment, I’ve missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. And unfortunately I won’t be able to be in Madrid either. The injury still hasn’t healed,” Nadal said via Instagram. 


Also Read: Rafael Nadal to play at Monte Carlo Masters



The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January. He is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May, but the hip flexor problem he suffered in Melbourne has badly disrupted his run up to the tournament.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rafael nadal French Open sports news tennis news australian open

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK